Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,414 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 892.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,724,498,000 after acquiring an additional 108,619,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1,032.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,891,453,000 after buying an additional 36,496,689 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 950.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,495,128,000 after buying an additional 31,255,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $1,661,672,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $86.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average of $76.42.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

