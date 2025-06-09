Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mantle Ridge LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,191,344,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,721,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,429,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,574,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,371,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $279.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.70. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

