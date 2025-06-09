Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Follow Today – June 8th

WEC Energy Group, Southern, and CMS Energy are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves generating or supporting power from renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric or biomass. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the growth potential of the clean-energy sector while supporting the global transition away from fossil fuels. These investments are often included in sustainable or ESG-focused portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $105.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,442,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $88.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,995,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southern has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.28. The company has a market capitalization of $97.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $69.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,439,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39.

