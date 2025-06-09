Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 916.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 51,221 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,013,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 436,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,119,000 after purchasing an additional 119,495 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 905,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,056,000 after purchasing an additional 304,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $85.35 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.