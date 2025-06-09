Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 618.2% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $384.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.87.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research set a $403.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.30.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

