3,635 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by City Center Advisors LLC

City Center Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 42,325 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 130,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,924,344.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,478,105.49. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $952,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,365,376.28. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,564,439. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $66.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $261.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.