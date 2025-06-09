Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,064 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,423 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 32,904 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 91,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 263.5% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,007,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $22,869,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.06 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

