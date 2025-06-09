Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 12,752 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,406 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.42.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $174.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.24. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The company has a market cap of $487.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723 over the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

