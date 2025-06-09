Range Financial Group LLC Acquires 379 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $5,751,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 262,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 261,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after buying an additional 91,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $45.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

