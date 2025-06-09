Courier Capital LLC Purchases 96 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $139.21 on Monday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $99.07 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $185.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.77%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

