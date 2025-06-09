Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,234 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,013,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,881,000 after purchasing an additional 331,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 115,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 65,238 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $23.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

