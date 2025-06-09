CMH Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Timonier Family Office LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,255,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $81.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.328 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

