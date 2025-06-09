Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. HSBC lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $245.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.18 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

