Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 80,147 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 93.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 80,147 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.6% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Chaney Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.85.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $211.03 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $215.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

