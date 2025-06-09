Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 958 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,054,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,623,000 after acquiring an additional 41,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,160,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of SYY stock opened at $74.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.70.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 target price on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.