Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by International Private Wealth Advisors LLC

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.9% of International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.3% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.5% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,353,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $770.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $770.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $800.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $729.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.