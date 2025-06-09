Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 186.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,455 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 95,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after buying an additional 35,465 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,628,000 after acquiring an additional 42,122 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 368,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $295.12 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

