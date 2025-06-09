Objectivity Squared LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Objectivity Squared LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VST. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 616.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $172.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $5,650,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,505.12. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,239 shares in the company, valued at $34,259,158.22. This represents a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,169,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of VST opened at $173.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $199.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

