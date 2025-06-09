Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $293.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $251.42 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at $170,321,922.75. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,927.28. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,553 shares of company stock valued at $40,387,620. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

