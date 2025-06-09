Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Has $154.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,046,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $154,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 52,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $83.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average of $75.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $83.66.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

