Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Lifted by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,806,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,606,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,719,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,883,000 after buying an additional 2,170,242 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,940,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,563 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 401.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $63.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.32. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $154.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on UL

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.