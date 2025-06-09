Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $130.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.15 and its 200-day moving average is $146.06. The company has a market cap of $178.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.75 and a 52-week high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 83.68%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

