Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $104.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $449.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

