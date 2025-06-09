SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 18,336 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 262.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,336 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

