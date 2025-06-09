Citizens Holding to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the bank on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

Citizens has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ CIZN traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.54. 104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361. The company has a market cap of $48.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of -0.05. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Citizens in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Citizens

Citizens Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.