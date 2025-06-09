WFA Asset Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

WFA Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Lam Research by 908.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus raised Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $86.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.42. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.