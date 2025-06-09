Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.83.

Eaton Trading Up 1.6%

Eaton stock opened at $331.71 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.95. The company has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

