Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of GD stock opened at $276.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $316.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.53.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. William Blair cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

