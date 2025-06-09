CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,904 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,739,788,000 after purchasing an additional 151,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $2,553,035,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 600,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,363,125,000 after purchasing an additional 672,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,805,009,000 after purchasing an additional 696,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 0.4%

ADBE stock opened at $416.92 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The firm has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.41 and its 200-day moving average is $424.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.