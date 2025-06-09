Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 11,717 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,717 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.1% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,312,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.25.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $246.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $265.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total transaction of $184,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

