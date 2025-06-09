Sherman Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sherman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,743 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 17,894 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,731 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Hickory Point Bank & Trust increased its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 6,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 5.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 630,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,421,282. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $2,493,888.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,972,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,166,630.71. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,534 shares of company stock worth $12,833,664. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.16.

Walmart Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:WMT opened at $97.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.90 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

