Toth Financial Advisory Corp Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,716 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.4% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $5,737,355,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,306,627,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 9,896.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $697,029,000 after buying an additional 7,860,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Walmart by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,020,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,893,079,000 after buying an additional 3,927,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,641,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,943,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Down 0.5%
NYSE WMT opened at $97.46 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.90 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average is $93.92.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $166,883.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 520,275 shares in the company, valued at $49,332,475.50. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,166,630.71. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,534 shares of company stock worth $12,833,664 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
