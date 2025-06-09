Greystone Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 50.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $104,173,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $1,725,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,967,047.50. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total value of $197,005.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,219.12. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,332 shares of company stock worth $11,024,802 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $274.48 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.77 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.19. The firm has a market cap of $262.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 price target (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.34.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

