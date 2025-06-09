Greystone Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,054 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 2.7% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 79,398 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 306,424 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 17,894 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,731 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.5%

WMT stock opened at $97.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $779.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.90 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,166,630.71. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 630,518 shares in the company, valued at $62,421,282. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,534 shares of company stock worth $12,833,664. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.16.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

