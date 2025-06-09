Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,869,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,929,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 110,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $236.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.59 and a 12-month high of $242.58.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WM

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.