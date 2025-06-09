Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total transaction of $3,020,792.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,186.28. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,162 shares of company stock worth $58,645,479 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa stock opened at $370.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.88. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $371.83. The company has a market capitalization of $683.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
