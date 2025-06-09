Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $8.15 Million Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,148,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $98.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.33 and a 200-day moving average of $101.17. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

