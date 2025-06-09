Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 price target (up previously from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.3%

CAT stock opened at $353.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $166.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $320.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

