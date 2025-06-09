Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $2,184,364,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 43,447.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,730,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,693 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,924,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,861 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $353,231,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 50,072.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 804,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,938,000 after purchasing an additional 803,166 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.3%

CAT stock opened at $353.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.40. The company has a market cap of $166.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $418.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

