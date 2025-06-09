Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Decreased by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total value of $643,242.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,442.95. This represents a 18.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,111.60. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $317.49 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $275.01 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $198.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

