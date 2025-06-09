Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 108.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,121 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VNQ stock opened at $89.87 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.06.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

