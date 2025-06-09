Sherman Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sherman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 2.8% of Sherman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sherman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Capital & Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,564,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.21 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average is $72.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2403 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

