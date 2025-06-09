McDonough Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McDonough Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.5% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $529.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $483.20 and a 200 day moving average of $501.85.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

