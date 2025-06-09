Wiser Wealth Management Inc Increases Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 949,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,733 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises 12.5% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.72% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $44,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,009,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,515,000 after purchasing an additional 60,489 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 114,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the period.

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $46.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 0.25. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $48.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.49.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

