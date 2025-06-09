Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $14.76. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock. Quantum Computing shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 11,907,453 shares trading hands.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Quantum Computing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UNICOM Systems Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,707,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,602,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth about $1,924,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 3.85.
Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.
Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.
