Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Shorepath Capital Management LLC

Shorepath Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 5.1% of Shorepath Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Shorepath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 21,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 62,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $196.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.03. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $140.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

