First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,411 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. HSBC cut their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $196.13 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

