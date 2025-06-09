First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 2,371 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP increased its position in shares of Southern by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:SO opened at $88.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.70 and a 200 day moving average of $87.28. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $94.45.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.64.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

