Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $13.72 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,146 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $44.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

