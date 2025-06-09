Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Comcast by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

